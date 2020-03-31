Rabat Regional Council Allocates Funding to Purchase Sanitary Equipment

The Regional Council of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra decided to contribute MAD 20 million ($2 million), adding to national efforts to combat the COVID-19 crisis.

Rabat – The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra Regional Council has set aside a sum of MAD 20 million ($2 million) to purchase disinfectants and sanitary equipment as a preventive measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In coordination with the region’s governor, the council agreed on the funding to purchase necessary products as a contribution to the government’s efforts in fighting the spread of COVID-19. The move aims to strengthen the defense mechanism undertaken by the public authorities, said a press release from the Regional Council of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra.

This contribution adds to the regional council’s full adherence to the royal initiative of combating COVID-19, the statement added.

The regional council services will consult the region’s financial department to initiate procedures for the purchase of the disinfectants and equipment, as well as their distribution to all the prefectures of the region, including Temara, Rabat, Sale, Kenitra, Khemisset, Sidi Slimane, and Sidi Kacem.

The council provided the Moulay Abdellah Health Center in Sale with two vehicles to transfer COVID-19 patients to and from the hospital.

The council praised efforts made by Moroccans, including public security authorities and companies that have launched initiatives supporting the cause. The council also called on all Moroccans to maintain their respect for prescribed precautionary measures to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a similar move, the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima Regional Council contributed MAD 20 million ($2 million) to the Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19.

The Moroccan government decided on March 14 to regulate the prices and distribution channels of sanitary products such as medical masks and hand sanitizers to ensure citizens’ accessibility.

The decision followed a meeting between the Interministerial Price Commission, the Ministry of Economy, and the Ministry of General Affairs and Governance.

“In order to combat speculation on the prices of these products, the government has decided to regulate their prices and control their distribution channels in order to make them available to citizens who need them,” a press release from the Ministry of Economy stated.