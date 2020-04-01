Morocco Reports 21 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Hits 638

The news comes after the Moroccan Health Ministry reported 15 confirmed cases on Tuesday evening.

Rabat – The Moroccan Health Ministry reported today 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the country. The total number of confirmed cases in Morocco has now reached 638 as of April 1.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Morocco, 36 patients have died after contracting the virus and 24 have recovered.

The North African country is following advice from the World Health Organization (WHO) and testing as many suspected cases as possible since early detection can curb the spread of the virus and save lives.

The latest statistics show that 2561 patients have tested negative for the virus.

The Moroccan government has received international praise for its swift response to the outbreak of the virus, as health experts warn African governments must accelerate their prevention plans.

“It is what is done at this point that will determine the numbers who will become very ill,” he warned. Preventing millions of deaths on the continent will require “coordination, a huge effort and huge resources,” WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti warned.

Meanwhile, Director General of WHO Tedros Ghebreyesus urged African states to begin preparations for a peak in cases now.

“In other countries we have seen how the virus actually accelerates after a certain tipping point, so best advice for Africa is to prepare for the worst and prepare today,” he underlined.

Morocco announced a state of emergency and implemented a country-wide lock-down on March 20 after the number of cases in the country reached 63.

According to statistics released yesterday, Tuesday March 31, by the African Union’s (AU) Center for Disease Control (CDC), North Africa is currently the hardest hit region on the continent.

The CDC statistics show the number of cases in the region now sits at nearly 2,500. Egypt has reported the highest number of cases at 656, with Morocco coming in just behind.

The latest statistics from the Moroccan government show the kingdom has now overtaken Algeria, where the government has confirmed 582 cases.