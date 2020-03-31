Morocco recorded only 218 traffic accidents in urban areas last week compared to 730 the week before.

Rabat – Five people died in 218 traffic accidents in Morocco’s urban areas between March 23 and 29, the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) reported.

Ten people sustained serious injuries in traffic accidents last week while 271 people reported moderate injuries.

Non-respect of priority, lack of vehicle control, human error, and excessive speeding caused the accidents, the DGSN added.

In the same week, the DGSN issued 1,617 traffic tickets and road traffic violators paid fines amounting to MAD 171,350 ($16,910).

The figures represent a sharp decline from the previous week, when 730 accidents killed seven people and injured 919 others between March 16 and 22. The DGSN issued 19,076 traffic tickets and recorded MAD 2,846,525 ($298,082) in fines during the same period.

Morocco entered a state of emergency on March 20 due to the growing threat of COVID-19, placing the country under lockdown.

Inter-city travel is prohibited, and citizens and residents can only go to work or buy groceries in their neighborhoods with an exceptional movement permit signed by authorities. Most essential businesses shut their doors after 6 p.m.

The preventive measures, while implemented to save the lives of citizens and residents by containing the spread of COVID-19, are also protecting Morocco’s people from deadly traffic accidents.