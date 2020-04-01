Moroccan health authorities are attempting to keep the COVID-19 outbreak under control through an increase in diagnostic tests.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed two new recoveries from the novel coronavirus and one more death.

The update brings the total number of recoveries to 26, while the number of coronavirus-related deaths climbs to 37. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country remains at 638, as of Wednesday, April 1 at 2 p.m.

Since the start of the outbreak on March 2, health authorities have performed 2,561 medical tests on suspected cases, which yielded negative results for COVID-19.

Casablanca-Settat is the most affected region in the country, with 179 cases, followed by Marrakech-Safi (115 cases), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (111), and Fez-Meknes (110).

Earlier today, April 1, the Ministry of Health detected the first two coronavirus cases in the southern region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra, leaving Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab as the country’s only region with no confirmed COVID-19 cases.

After exceeding 500 cases of the novel coronavirus, Morocco moved to the second phase of its response to the outbreak. Health authorities are now attempting to control the spread of the virus through intensifying medical tests on all suspected cases.