Operation SALAMA to Protect Vulnerable Moroccan Women From COVID-19

Rabat – The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has launched operation “SALAMA” with the objective of protecting vulnerable communities in Morocco, particularly women, against the risk of COVID-19 infection.

The humanitarian operation aims to distribute medical and hygiene kits as a preventive measure against spread of the virus.

UNFPA launched the initiative in collaboration with Moroccan government institutions and NGOs to effectively support vulnerable populations in several Moroccan regions as the public health crisis grows.

The first phase of the operation will target pregnant women and local health professionals, especially midwives, UNFPA said in a press release.

Phase two is set to target survivors of gender-based violence, migrants, imprisoned pregnant women, people with disabilities, and the elderly.

The list of the participating public institutions includes the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Solidarity, the General Delegation for Penitentiary Administration and Reintegration, and the Mohammed VI National Center for the Handicapped

Participating NGOs include the Moroccan Midwives Organization, the National Organization of Midwives of Morocco, the Moroccan Family Planning Organization, the Pan-African AIDS Organization, the Anaruz Network, and the Y-PEER Organization.

In addition to distributing hygiene kits, the operation will also mobilize campaigns to raise awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic through TV and radio stations, social media infographics, an online radio station, and an SMS campaign.

The coronavirus crisis will not prevent women from getting pregnant and giving birth, and with an estimated two million currently pregnant women in Morocco, there is a heightened need for secure delivery conditions.

The UN initiative adds to the Moroccan government’s efforts in securing public health, especially among vulnerable communities, against the spread of COVID-19.