Video: Moroccan Doctors Cheer for Patient’s COVID-19 Recovery

Rabat – A Moroccan woman celebrates her recovery from COVID-19 with medical staff in a video posted on Moroccan television channel 2M’s Facebook page. The woman received treatment in the provincial hospital of the city of Settat, 82 kilometers south of Casablanca.

In the video, recovered patient Fatna receives a red rose from a doctor and starts to ululate, which is a Moroccan way to celebrate and express joy.

Expressing her gratitude, Fatna thanks all the medical staff for following hygiene protocols, providing good medical care, and for the food abundance in the hospital.

“I ask of God to have mercy on us, and relieve the world from this affliction,” Fatna says.

“Greetings to the medical staff supervising the patient. We can see that she has fully recovered now and ready to leave the hospitals. Thank you for your efforts and sacrifices,” the video’s cameraman says.

“We also thank her for her patience and courage,” he adds.

Fatna then ululates again, and invites the medical staff for a feast as a form of gratitude.

The Moroccan Ministry of Health continues to record new recoveries everyday, which have now exceeded fatalities, with 49 recoveries versus 47 deaths.

The ministry also announced seven new recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients to 56.