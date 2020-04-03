COVID-19 Cases in Morocco Increase to 761, Recoveries Climb to 56

The Ministry of Health plans to perform 10,000 screening tests for COVID-19 cases per day amid the rising frequency of asymptomatic cases.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health has confirmed 26 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 761 as of 6 p.m. on April 3.

The ministry has reported 70 cases in the last 24 hours.

The ministry also announced seven new recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients to 56.

Morocco recorded the highest number of recoveries in a single day, with 26 reported in the past 24 hours.

Earlier today, recoveries surpassed the death toll, which continues to stand at 47.

Since the start of the outbreak on March 2, Moroccan health authorities have performed 3,062 medical tests on suspected COVID-19 cases that came back negative.

The Casablanca-Settat region leads with 224 cases, followed by Marrakech-Safi (129), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (122), and Fez-Meknes (117).

Infections in Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (58 cases), Oriental (38), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (25), Draa-Tafilalet (24), and Souss-Massa (19) have been increasing at a relatively slower pace.

The southern region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra confirmed two more cases today, bringing its total to four. Meanwhile, Guelmim Oued Noun maintains its single case and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab has yet to confirm any infections.

Around 85% of the coronavirus patients in Morocco are asymptomatic or suffer from mild symptoms, while 15% of the patients are in critical condition.

Three-quarters of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country have been locally infected. Only one-quarter of the patients contracted the virus abroad, a dramatic shift from the distribution in the initial phase of the outbreak.

Health authorities are urging citizens to continue to take precautionary measures against the virus, both outside and in their homes.

The coming days are decisive for controlling the COVID-19 spread in Morocco.

According to a recent news report, the Ministry of Health plans to perform 10,000 screening tests on suspected cases per day. The health ministry also announced a purchase of 100,000 rapid test kits for COVID-19 in the near future.