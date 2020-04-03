Morocco Records 30 New COVID-19 Cases, Bringing Total to 791 

Health authorities said that 75% of the COVID-19 patients contracted the virus locally, while the rest have been contaminated abroad.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health has announced 30 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 791 as of 9:30 p.m. on April 3.

Twenty of the new cases are in the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region.

In the past 24 hours, the ministry has announced 83 cases.

The ministry also announced one recovery and one death. Morocco has 57 recovered COVID-19 patients in total and a death toll of 48.

The Casablanca-Settat region continues to lead with 226 cases, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (142), Marrakech-Safi (129), and Fez-Meknes (117).

Infections in Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (58), Oriental (39), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (25), Draa-Tafilalet (31), and Souss-Massa (19) have grown at a relatively slower pace.

The southern region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra confirmed two cases today, bringing the total to four. Meanwhile, Guelmim Oued Noun maintains its single case and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab has yet to confirm any infections.

Health authorities said that 75% of the COVID-19 patients contracted the virus locally, while the rest have been contaminated abroad.

To boost COVID-19 detection, Morocco announced that it will start performing 10,000 screening tests daily.

The Moroccan government also announced a future purchase of 100,000 rapid test kits for COVID-19 in addition to other medical equipment.

Encouraged by the current situation of COVID-19 in Morocco and the dire need of medical equipment, a group of Moroccan researchers and engineers invented two made in Morocco devices: An automatic ventilator and an infrared thermometer.

The two inventions are prototype models pending mass production in the near future, after an efficiency examination to ensure that they meet international standards.