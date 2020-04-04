Moroccan Consulate in Istanbul Accommodates 1,000 Stranded by COVID-19

The Moroccan representation in Istanbul previously set up a monitoring and support unit in Turkey to assist the Moroccan community during the coronavirus crisis.

Rabat – The Moroccan Consulate General in Istanbul said that over 1,000 stranded Moroccan tourists are being accommodated in Istanbul’s hotels following the suspension of international flights.

The consulate elaborated that 479 rooms have been booked in 16 hotels throughout Istanbul to accommodate stranded Moroccans in Turkey and provide them with food.

The diplomatic representation also commended the behavior of Moroccans in Istanbul, who have displayed solidarity in response to difficult circumstances.

The Moroccan embassy in Ankara, in coordination with the Consulate General in Istanbul, previously set up a monitoring and support unit for Turkey’s Moroccan community to provide them with vital support.

The Moroccan embassy has also provided hotlines to the Moroccan community in order to respond to concerns and reports, and to provide Moroccans with important assistance.

The diplomatic representation in Turkey has called on the community to strictly observe all the precautionary and containment measures issued by the Turkish authorities to combat COVID-19.