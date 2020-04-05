Morocco Reports 41 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Stands at 960

The coming weeks will be decisive and crucial, while the increase of cases is normal and natural, according to health officials.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health registered 41 new COVID-19 cases on April 5 at 8 a.m., bringing the total number of cases in the country to 960.

Morocco’s death toll rose to 66, while 69 other patients have recovered.

Since the start of the outbreak on March 2, health officials have conducted 3,532 tests on suspected COVID-19 patients that came back negative.

Casablanca-Settat maintains its position as the most infected region with 265 cases of COVID-19, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (176), Marrakech-Safi (168), Fez-Meknes (131), and Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (75).

The Oriental region has 54 cases, while Draa-Tafilalet has confirmed 41, Beni Mellal-Khenifra has 26, and Souss-Massa reports 19.

Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra has four cases, while Guelmim-Oued Noun has only one case. Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab has yet to report any cases of the virus.

The ministry urges citizens to observe rules of hygiene, implement the precautionary measures issued by public authorities, act with responsibility, and show patriotism during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Health experts in Morocco expect an increase of cases in the coming days as many people are still in quarantine to determine their contamination.

The Ministry of Health said that the increase of the cases is natural and normal at this phase, and predicts the country will soon flatten the curve.

Morocco remains in a state of emergency effective until April 20.