US Prepares New Evacuation Flight for Americans Stranded in Morocco

The US embassy in Morocco has urged its citizens and residents stranded in Morocco to take advantage of any opportunity to return home safely.

Rabat – The US announced the preparation of another evacuation flight in favor of its citizens and lawful permanent residents stranded in Morocco amid the country’s state of emergency.

The US embassy in Morocco said it is looking for more options to evacuate its citizens who wish to return home.

The embassy is studying a potential special evacuation flight from Casablanca to London to occur later this week.

“If the flight is finalized, U.S. citizens will be required to pay up front the cost of the one-way-flight to London,” an official alert said.

The one-way flight from Casablanca to London will cost$575. Travelers will then have to arrange their own flights from London to the US and prepare any necessary accommodation.

US citizens and lawful permanent residents in Morocco should confirm their interest in the flight and intent to purchase tickets by 9 a.m. on Monday, April 6, the embassy said.

The flight will be the final US evacuation operation if it takes place.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Americans abroad to return home “immediately” at a press conference on March 31, in light of the COIVID-19 pandemic and international flight suspensions.

The US has been thanking Morocco and Moroccans for generosity and for the strong measures in place against COVID-19.

On March 28, the US embassy in Rabat quoted Ambassador David Fischer’s reflections on the role of medical professionals and first responders.

“Things I’m thankful for today: The heroic work of Morocco’s medical professionals and first responders, everyday heroes supporting neighbors and strangers in need,” read the embassy’s post.