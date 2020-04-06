Boris Johnson in Intensive Care After COVID-19 Symptoms Worsen

Government officials say the PM’s move to the intensive care unit is a precautionary measure in case he requires ventilation.

Rabat – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is hospitalized in London, has been moved to intensive care due to his worsening COVID-19 symptoms.

Johnson announced his positive COVID-19 infection on March 27. At the time, the PM suffered mild symptoms including a cough and fever.

On Twitter, he shared that he decided to go to the hospital “for some routine tests” on April 5 due to his persistent symptoms, adding he is in “good spirits.”

Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020

However, Johnson’s symptoms worsened on April 6, with a Downing Street statement confirming he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the St. Thomas Hospital in London, where he reportedly remains conscious.

Government officials say the PM’s move to the intensive care unit is a precautionary measure in case he requires ventilation.

“The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication,” the statement added.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will assume Johnson’s duties, where necessary, while the PM is hospitalized.