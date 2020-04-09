COVID-19; Kia Morocco Announces Extension on Vehicle Warranties

The company’s effort aims to show compassion and solidarity with its customers across Morocco amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Rabat – Automotive company Kia Morocco has joined a list of national and international firms in the North African country to express solidarity with customers amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Kia Morocco told its customers in a statement that all of its vehicles in Morocco still under warranty as of February 1 will benefit from a warranty extension.

The extension will last until the end of confinement on April 20.

“In order to support all of its customers who need to use their vehicle in an emergency, Kia Maroc is also setting up an assistance and repair service at home or at the workplace. This service is free during confinement,” the company said.

The company will prioritize any healthcare professional on the frontlines of the crisis with “replacement of their vehicle in the event of immobilization without preconditions,” the statement added.

The company invited customers to contact its call center at 08 02 04 04 04 for more information.

Customers can also learn more information at www.kia.com/ma.

The new services are in line with the national campaign to express solidarity with all citizens and alleviate pressures on medical personnel.

Morocco has been in a state of emergency lockdown since March 20 as part of the country’s efforts to contain COVID-19.

In addition to Kia Maroc, autor manufacturer Renault Morocco donated 50 ambulances to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Renault Morocco also made some of their infrastructure in Tangier and Casablanca available to local authorities involved in managing the COVID-19 outbreak.

To date, Morocco has confirmed 1,346 novel coronavirus cases. The number of recoveries reached 103 on April 9, while the number of deaths stands at 96.

Approximately 4,770 suspected cases tested negative since the virus was first detected in Morocco on March 2.