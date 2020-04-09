Morocco’s Equipment Minister Recovers from COVID-19, Leaves Hospital

The minister reported tiredness and headaches before testing positive for COVID-19 on March 13.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistics, and Water Abdelkader Aamara has recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive following his return from an official working visit to Europe.

Amara left the Mohammed V military hospital in Rabat on Monday, April 6, after being admitted to the hospital on March 24.

The minister reported tiredness and headaches before receiving the diagnosis on March 13. The Ministry of Health announced Amara’s case on March 14.

Amara was self-isolating at home for 14 days and performed his regular duties using all technical means for remote work while following the Ministry of Health’s precautions.

Moroccan government members underwent testing for COVID-19 after they were in direct contact with Amara during the weekly government council, prompting concerns over the possible infection of other ministers and personnel. All tests came back negative.

Moroccan health authorities have recorded a total of 1,374 cases of the virus as of 6 p.m. on April 9, with 99 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 97, while recoveries have reached 109.