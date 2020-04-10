Morocco Arrests 22,542 Suspects for Defying State of Emergency

Local authorities have been intensifying patrols across Morocco to ensure the success of the country’s preventive measures to contain COVID-19.

Rabat – Moroccan police have arrested a total of 22,541 people for breaching the state of emergency since its start on March 20.

The majority of the arrests are of individuals who did not comply with the order to avoid crowds and restrict movement, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said on April 10.

The DGSN added that some of those arrested had left their homes without the exceptional movement permits, which must be signed by authorities.

People wishing to leave home for an emergency or shopping should carry the permit with them at all times.

According to DGSN statistics, police carried out the majority of the arrests (3,611) in Casablanca. Casablanca also has the most COVID-19 cases in Morocco.

Rabat follows Casablanca with 2,950 arrests, while in Kenitra police arrested 2,725 people.

Oujda saw the arrests of 2,269, followed by Marrakech with 2,122, and Agadir with 1,883 arrests.

Sale witnessed the arrest of 1,712 individuals as the seventh city with more than 1,000 arrests.

Other cities had fewer state of emergency arrests, including Beni Mellal with 766 arrests, Fez (762), Meknes (476), and Settat (471).

Police arrested 470 in Tetouan, 313 in Laayoune, and 280 people in Tangier.

DGSN also made arrests in Ouarzazate (477), El Jadida (413), and Safi (162).

In Errachidia, DGSN arrested 392 people, while in Taza 186 people were arrested.

Al Hoceima saw the arrest of 102 people.

Moroccan police and other security services have been intensifying patrols to arrest all individuals who defies the state of emergency measures.

Anyone convicted of violating the measures, including failing to wear masks in public, face prison sentences of one to three months and a fine ranging between MAD 300 ($29) and 1,200 ($118).

Morocco’s containment measures are bringing the outbreak under control. The kingdom confirmed 1,431 COVID-19 cases to date, including 114 recoveries and 105 deaths.