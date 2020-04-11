Nova Paraguay Lauds Morocco’s COVID-19 Response

Rabat – South American media outlet “Nova Paraguay” published an article yesterday saying that Morocco’s strategy in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) “stands out as one of the best in the world.”

The outlet highlighted Morocco’s quick decision to devote 2.7% of the country’s GDP to respond to the pandemic, one the first four countries in the world to mobilize such financial resources to the cause.

“King Mohammed VI ordered the immediate creation of a special fund with 10 billion dirhams (almost 1 billion euros), which in a few days has been able to raise more than 3 billion euros,,” thanks to contributions from institutions and individuals, the source highlighted.

Worldwide media recognition of Morocco’s reaction to COVID-19 also counts European news outlets such as Spanish newspaper El Pais Australian outlet “Vibe Media,” and French radio station “France Info.” Each of these outlets agreed that “thanks to its proactive strategy, [Morocco] is at the forefront of the world by adopting correct measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus,” according to the Paraguayan paper.

Morocco’s measures to strengthen its healthcare response. Its construction of military hospital camps and ensuring a 3,000 resuscitation bed capacity means that the North African country is the best equipped nation to deal with the pandemic’s health ramifications on the entire continent.

The outlet pointed to Morocco’s experience in constructing and operating field hospitals through international humanitarian missions as a national strength.

“Let us remember that Morocco has a long experience in the deployment of field hospitals, in several countries, within the framework of humanitarian operations that is bilateral or with the United Nations,” Nova Paraguay emphasized.

The South American outlet also highlighted Morocco’s economic response, remarking that the country swiftly began issuing financial compensation to employees who were impacted by the pandemic, such as those who had their shops shut down because of the state of emergency, including workers in the informal sector.

Acknowledging Moroccan generosity

Various international media have acknowledged not only the Moroccan government’s response, but also that of its people. Moroccans have stepped up to assist others in solidarity efforts, such as providing hospitality to stranded tourists who did not manage to leave the country, even given special repatriation flights.

Last month, British Ambassador to Morocco Thomas Reilly tweeted about the hospitality Moroccans are providing to British nationals.

“Just opened my LinkedIn page to find loads of messages from Moroccans offering their houses and accommodation to British nationals stuck in Morocco. It is that kind of generosity and warmth of spirit that makes Morocco such a remarkable country. I hope my countrymen come back soon,” the ambassador tweeted on March 21.

Rather than raising prices, many Moroccan hoteliers—and even homeowners—opened their doors to stranded foreigners for free. At the request of British citizens, the UK’s embassy created a bank account for UK citizens wishing to donate to Morocco’s COVID-19 relief fund.

Reilly posted a video on Twitter on April 8 encouraging his compatriots to contribute to the account. “I would be delighted to encourage all members of the British community to Morocco to contribute to that fund as I will do myself personally” the ambassador said. The move seems to come in response to the Moroccan generosity Reilly previously touted.

The US embassy in Morocco also expressed gratitude to Moroccans for their welcoming hospitality during a crisis that has left hundreds of Americans stranded in the country.

“The past several days have been unprecedented,” the US embassy wrote on Twitter in both English and Arabic on March 22. “We would like to thank all the Moroccans in Marrakech and across this extraordinary country for the kindness and generosity you have shown and continue to show our citizens.”