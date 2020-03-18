Despite minor incidents of panic-shopping and hoarding in some cities, Moroccans have shown exceptional discipline and patriotism to keep the COVID-19 situation under control.

Rabat – Despite the growing panic from the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Moroccans continue to demonstrate their attachment to national values of hospitality and generosity.

In the Medina of Fez, Riad Arabesque, a five-star hotel, decided to offer free accommodation and meals to all tourists stranded in Morocco’s spiritual capital.

“We had the idea to open our doors for free to tourists as soon as we heard about the cancelation of all international flights,” Jaafar Benamor, the hotel’s manager, told MWN.

On March 15, the Moroccan government decided to suspend all international air routes to and from Morocco until further notice. The decision left thousands of tourists stranded in the country.

With their return flights canceled and their budgets drying up, the stranded tourists face immeasurable anxiety.

“Knowing what these people are going through, we cannot help it but provide them support until they can return to their countries,” said Benamor.

In order to avoid scammers, the hotel requires verification of canceled return flight tickets before hosting the tourists, the manager explained.

“After verifying the canceled tickets, the tourists are welcome to stay until there are new flights available,” he added.

The hotel is currently hosting a British couple and is ready to offer four or five additional rooms for free to help stranded tourists.

Aside from its show of hospitality, the tourist accommodation has also implemented several preventive measures against COVID-19, explained Benamor.

“Only six to eight people work at the same time in the hotel. They also make sure to respect all the hygiene recommendations and keep a safe distance between them,” he added.

The initiative from the Fassi hotel not only shows the warmth and kindness of the Moroccan people, but also demonstrates the solidarity that humans must build in times of crisis.