Morocco Confirms 18 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 1,545

The latest update from the Ministry of Health also cites five more recoveries and one additional fatality.

Rabat – Morocco’s health ministry confirmed 18 new COVID-19 cases between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. today, April 11. The country’s confirmed case total now stands at 1,545.

Authorities also confirmed five additional recoveries and one additional fatality during the same period, bringing the total number of recoveries to 146, while the country’s death toll now stands at 111.

Health authorities conducted 196 diagnostic tests on potential coronavirus patients during the same period, which came back negative. Morocco has tested a total of 6,403 potential cases that yielded negative results since the country detected its first case on March 2.

Casablanca-Settat continues to report the highest number of cases of any region in the country, with 447 confirmed patients. The region recorded eight new cases today.

Marrakech-Safi reported two new cases today, for a total count of 285. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra’s count stands at 226, with no new cases reported today.

Fez-Meknes has confirmed 194 cases, including nine new cases, while Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima’s count stands at 141, reporting no new cases.

The Oriental and Beni Mellal-Khenifra today recorded one more case each for a total of 104 and 47, respectively. Souss-Massa also recorded one additional case for a total of 23. Draa-Talifalet maintained its case count of 71. All these regions continue to report a steady increase in cases, though at a lower rate than the country’s major urban centers.

In Morocco’s South, the region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra has counted four cases. Neighboring Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab has now reported two infections, after confirming its first case on April 8, and Guelmim-Oued Noun has the lowest case count in Morocco with only one infection.

Moroccan authorities urge citizens and residents to abide by all prescribed preventive measures to protect themselves and others from infection.

Morocco’s fight against COVID-19 has reached a “critical stage,” Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani declared on April 6. Authorities mandated that anyone in public spaces or communal workplaces must wear protective face masks, effective April 7.