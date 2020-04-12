UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Discharged from Hospital

The British Prime Minister went into intensive care on April 6 after his COVID-19 symptoms worsened.

Rabat – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged today, April 12, from St. Thomas Hospital in London where he was receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Downing Street, the official residence of the UK’s prime minister, stated that “on the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work.”

Johnson will remain in Chequers Manor, his countryside residence, the statement added.

The PM has thanked the employees of St. Thomas for the “brilliant” care he has received, according to the same statement.

Johnson spent three days in the hospital’s intensive care unit after his COVID-19 symptoms worsened, 10 days after he tested positive for the virus on March 27.

“The Prime Minister has been able to do short walks, between periods of rest, as part of the care he is receiving to aid his recovery,” announced Downing Street after he left the ICU on April 10.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab assumed Johnson’s duties, where necessary, while he was hospitalized and will continue to do so until the PM is ready to return to work.