UAE Opens Online Marriage Registration to Maintain Social Distancing

Rabat – The Ministry of Justice in the UAE opened online marriage registration on April 11 to ensure the safety of couples and court employees amid the COVID-19 crisis.

#وزارة_العدل تعلن توفر خدمة عقود الزواج عن بعد للحد من حضور المتعاملين الى المحاكم وتسهيلاً على المواطنين والمقيمين إتمام معاملاتهم الشخصية القانونية والقضائية في ظل الأوضاع الحالية. #خلك_في_بيتك #ملتزمون_ياوطن pic.twitter.com/2nVMbyEXdu — وزارة العدل (@MOJ_UAE) April 11, 2020

The justice ministry’s authorities can communicate with the couple and the guardian of the bride to finalize the marriage contract while ensuring social distancing.

Al Arabiya reported that the UAE previously provided e-government services to allow couples to complete some conditions for marriage procedures. Now, all steps required for the marriage contract can be completed online.

The couple has to visit the website of the ministry and secure an appointment. The ministry will appoint an imam to recite the Quran through a video conference with the couple.

Read Also: Study Shows Marriage is Declining in Morocco

When authorities confirm that all marriage requirements are met, a court will ratify the union and send the marriage contract to the couple by SMS.

The UAE suspended marriage and divorce services on April 8 to contain the spread of the virus.

The UAE has 3,736 COVID-19 cases, including 588 recoveries and 20 deaths.