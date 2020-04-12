3-Month-Old Girl Becomes Morocco’s Youngest Recovered COVID-19 Patient

The medical staff who were taking care of Sama were overjoyed by her recovery.

Rabat – A 3-month-old girl named Sama has recovered from COVID-19 in Fez and left the Hassan II University Hospital Center today, April 12.

Moroccan television channel 2M reported that the infant is the youngest COVID-19 patient in Morocco.

A second COVID-19 patient in the same hospital also recovered from the virus and left the hospital this morning.

On April 12, the Ministry of Health announced seven new recoveries, bringing the number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Morocco to 153.

To date, Morocco has confirmed 1,617 cases of the virus, including 113 fatalities.

Morocco has taken strict preventive measures against the proliferation of the virus, imposing a state of emergency on March 20. Citizens and residents must wear protective face masks in public carry exceptional movement permits to leave their houses for work, groceries, and medical emergencies.