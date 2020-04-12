It wasn’t until recently that the English word “Stimulus” became so copiously used that if it were a facemask, it would quickly be in short supply.

By Mohamed Brahimi

Boston – The use of the word Stimulus spiked with the federal government announcing that it will pump a little over two trillion dollars in the economy in order to impede its collapse and ultimately prevent the total failure of the state.

I am not an economist but someone with functional knowledge about the age old spat between economists John Keynes and Milton Friedman. I don’t have the intellectual sophistication to tell who mounted a more cogent argument. But I know that the word stimulus is being grossly distorted and rendered purely Orwellian. The government is once again pulling the wool over your eyes. You are being suckered into believing that you are given a handout, which you did nothing to earn and for which you are to sing the praises of the kind charitable government.

While the current Coronavirus context differs a bit from the last government bailout a decade ago strictly to big business, the same campaign of deception remains unchanged. The point that none can argue is that big business and the federal government are still in cahoots and one is washing the other’s hand (pun intended).

One should never forget the malignant descriptors that get hurled at those of us on main street who become down on their luck and are forced to get on unemployment. We are surreptitiously led to believe that being unemployed is the moral equivalent of being lazy and a mooch.

We are slyly shamed into thinking that filing for unemployment correlates to taking advantage of the system. Yet, Wall Street gets endowed in the tune of 600 billion dollars, the move gets billed as a sound and necessary monetary policy

The average citizen who falls on hard times and immediately joins the ranks of unemployment is portrayed as a con and scammer. The billionaires of Goldman sacks and their elk always manage to sail through the crisis unscathed and even emerge from it in better financial standing.

The $1200 that you may be receiving is the tree that hides the forest. Not only is it rightfully yours but you are merely getting a few crumbs from what’s being doled out. To add insult to injury, there is almost an undertone that one should be infinitely grateful for being handed a small morsel of his or her own bread.

This $1200 is an anemic appeasement to you while the multimillion dollar corporations are getting their coffers stuffed. I liken it to a distraction, a magical sleight of hand before the rug gets pulled from under you and you later realize that your kids’ future is getting pawned.

Conversely, imagine if you have worked all your life, made a steady income, still fell into a predicament where you needed assistance. You would be called every name in the book the softest of which would be bad money manager or frivolous squanderer.

Why are the same standards of assessment not applied to corporations who have been in the business of amassing billions for years? Don’t they, at least, have a simple P&L sheet alerting them to imminent financial perils? Don’t they have any rainy day funds that they can fall back on? Don’t they have any safety nets in place? And why on earth would anyone expect the average Joe to be fiscally responsible when very well established mega multi-billion-dollar corporations crumble at the first financial bump or economic hiccup.

Finally, don’t ever expect this insight from major media networks. Those are corporate America’s foot soldiers whose job is to sanitize all the dirty dealing that go on behind the scenes and polish the image of corporate welfare.

After all, media are money-making organizations who have done very well through obfuscation and distortion. These are the same media outlets that killed our only chance at having a descent presidential candidate when they compared Saunders’ assent in wins to the rise of the Reich Government in Nazi Germany.

Our last of chance at descent reporting is the very independent media that’s also being targeted by a vile campaign of economic asphyxiation and are often forced to bow out in silence.

The same old gangster approach of bailing out the rich ought to be scrapped. Would the world really end if the wealth of these billionaires gets completely wiped out? I have no data to project any outcomes, but my uneducated hunch feeling tell me that we would be just fine.

