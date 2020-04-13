Morocco Reports Decline in Vegetable Prices, Assures of Adequate Supply

An interministerial committee monitors supply and demand, sharing data on national markets weekly amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Rabat – The interministerial committee responsible for monitoring supply announced the decline in prices for several vegetables to meet demands of citizens amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The interministerial committee met on April 13 to discuss prices of vegetables and quality food supplies in the national market. The committee meets regularly every week to discuss measures to alleviate pressure on citizens amid the COVID-19 outbreak and its resulting lockdown.

During today’s meeting, the interministerial committee explained that the supply to the national markets is normal.

The prices of most products are stable, the committee said, emphasizing prices of fruits and vegetables continued their downward trend this week compared to the previous week.

Sharing statistics, the committee announced that prices of tomatoes declined by 7%, potatoes by 5%, carrots by 4%, and green onions by 8%.

Prices of dry onions declined by 5.5%, the committee said.

The statement emphasized that the market prices of red and white meats remained stable, as well as prices for legumes.

The interministerial committee expressed determination to continue to hold “regular meetings to follow the evolution of the market situation, the level of supply and prices and the results of the interventions of the control commissions to deal with any type of fraud, monopolization, or price manipulation.”

In the light of COVID-19 lockdown, Morocco’s government launched a campaign to ensure the supply of all national markets across the country.

The government warned worried citizens that national markets will continue to offer all necessary products regularly, urging them to avoid crowding in public to avoid infections.

As of 6 p.m. on April 13, Morocco confirmed 1,763 COVID-19 cases, including 203 recoveries and 126 deaths.