COVID-19: Morocco Produces 70,000 Reusable Face Visors Per Day

Morocco will also start selling subsidized face masks that Moroccan textile companies produce locally at pharmacies.

Rabat – Morocco started the production of reusable face visors to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Minister of Trade and Industry Moulay Hafid Elalamy announced on April 13.

Elalamy announced that the 100% Moroccan visors are reusable for up to one month with regular disinfection.

Morocco now produces 70,000 units per day, he said.

“We discussed the supply of pharmacies with these visors in an abundant manner as soon as possible,” Elalamy added.

The official emphasized the importance of solidarity between all sectors that can support the ministry to “provide citizens with these means of protection at reasonable prices and deadlines.”

Health experts also announced that the subsidized face masks that Moroccan textile companies are producing will now be also available at pharmacies across the country.

President of the National Council of the Order of Pharmacists Dr. Hamza Guedira explained that arrangements will be put in place to have all pharmacies in the country mobilized to sell protective masks, subsidized by the Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19.

The operation will take place within 24 to 48 hours, he said.

Guedira expressed the readiness of pharmaceutical professionals to contribute to the distribution of protective masks in line with national efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The government made the wearing of face masks in Morocco mandatory on April 7, criminalizing breaching the new measure with prison sentences of one to three months and/or fines.

Morocco has manufactured and distributed 13 million protective face masks to date. The country will reach a daily production of 5 million face masks today [April 14], Elalamy forecast last week.

The minister explained to citizens that face masks that were initially sold at pharmacies tend to cost more because they are medical masks that are used by COVID-19 patients and doctors.

The subsidized face masks cost MAD 0.80 (approximately $0.10) each.

President of the regional council of the south of the Order of pharmacists (CROPS) Souad Moutaouakkil emphasized that the public authorities have introduced effective efforts amid the crisis.

“The industrial sector, of which we are proud, succeeded in mass-producing masks to protect citizens,” the health official said.