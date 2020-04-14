Morocco Arrests 30,898 for Violating State of Emergency Measures

Moroccan security services have tightened patrols, holding all individuals who defy the state of emergency’s measures accountable for jeopardizing nationwide efforts against COVID-19.

Rabat – Joint security operations in Morocco have led to the arrest of 2,197 individuals over the last 24 hours for their involvement in breaching the country’s state of emergency.

The country’s total number of arrests for individuals defying state of emergency preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 reached 30,898 today, the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said.

According to the latest statistics, police carried out the majority of the arrests (4,625) in Casablanca. Rabat follows Casablanca with 4,052 arrests, while police in Kenitra arrested 3,608 suspects.

Oujda police arrested 3,029, followed by Marrakech with 2,758, and Agadir with 2,469 arrests.

Sale police arrested 2,165 individuals.

Authorities in Beni Mellal arrested 1,115, Fez arrested 1,040, followed by Meknes (1,084), and El Jadida (730).

Police arrested 704 in Tetouan, 673 in Tangier, and 641 in Ouarzazate.

DGSN also made arrests in Errachidia (474), and Laayoune (447).

In Taza, DGSN arrested 243 people, while authorities in Al Hoceima arrested 133 people.

Moroccan security services have been tightening patrols to hold all suspects who defy the state of emergency’s measures accountable for their violations.

People convicted of violating state of emergency measures, including failing to wear masks in public, face prison sentences of one to three months and/or a fine ranging between MAD 300 ($29) and MAD 1,200 ($118).

Morocco has confirmed 1,838 COVID-19 cases to date, including 126 deaths and 210 recoveries.