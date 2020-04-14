Macky Sall Lauds King Mohammed VI for Unified African COVID-19 Initiative

The Senegalese president’s gratitude comes as Africa’s heads of state prepare for a video conference to discuss measures to alleviate COVID-19’s socio-economic impact.

Rabat – Senegalese President Macky Sall has expressed gratitude and appreciation for King Mohammed VI, who advocated for unified action in Africa to mitigate COVID-19’s impact on the continent.

The Senegalese head of state thanked the King for the “happy initiative” and expressed his determination to work for the “success of the process, which will be soon be the subject of a video conference between the head of state and government of the countries concerned,” the statement from the Senegalese president said.

King Mohammed VI held a telephone call with Sall and President of Cote D’Ivoire Alassane Dramane Ouattara on April 13 to discuss the evolution of COVID-19 in Africa and the pandemic’s impact.

The Moroccan monarch proposed an African initiative to establish an “operational framework” to aid countries across the continent in their various phases of managing the pandemic.

The pandemic is increasing at an alarming rate on the continent, BBC reported on April 11. African countries have now confirmed 16,030 cases.

Morocco confirmed 1,838 COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on April 14, including 201 recoveries and 126 deaths.

Under King Mohammed VI’s instructions, the government intensified measures to address the COVID-19 developments in the country.

Morocco now aims to extend its campaign and share its successful measures with the continent as a whole to contain the virus and protect Africans.

The King’s proposal for a joint initiative seeks to bring African countries together to share experiences and best practices to address the health, economic, and social impact of the pandemic, a statement from the Moroccan royal cabinet said on April 13.

The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) also expressed support for King Mohammed VI’s Africa initiative.

The organization reaffirmed its readiness to contribute to the success of the initiative, which “is consistent with the goals of the organization and its strategic vision.”