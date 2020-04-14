Belgium Thanks Morocco For Repatriating Stranded Belgian Citizens

Belgium confirmed that it will continue to assist the return of its citizens temporarily staying in Morocco.

Rabat – Belgium’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Philippe Goffin thanked Moroccan authorities for agreeing to waive the rule of non-travel of binationals stranded in Morocco. The North African country made an exception to the rule amid its COVID-19-related air travel suspension and border closures.

The minister expressed his appreciation on April 13 on his official website.

“I can confirm that Belgium will be able to continue assisting the return of Belgians temporarily staying in Morocco,” the foreign minister wrote.

He added that authorities have been in regular communication regarding the issue with the Belgian Embassy in Morocco since April 12.

Goffin explained that his government received 1,500 return requests on Sunday, April 12 at 4 p.m.

“We will study each of them [requests] on objective criteria predefined with Moroccan authorities.” Goffin took the opportunity to thank Morocco for agreeing to waive the rule of non-travel of binationals for “specific humanitarian and social reasons” to allow those stranded in Morocco to go back home.

“Humanitarian reasons cover compelling medical reasons,” the minister said.

The Moroccan government also allowed binationals who are separated from their parents to return to Belgium.

“I insist that these reasons must be justified and documented (employer certificate, medical certificate, etc.),” explained the Belgian official.

The foreign minister added that the requests will be studied in “perfect coordination with the Moroccan authorities” to select people who qualify to benefit from the repatriation procedure.

Goffin warned that people who will benefit from the return aid should respect the rules of 14 days’ confinement.

The minister invited stranded tourists to transmit their contact details by email to rabat@diplobel.fed.be by April 17.

“Repatriation flights to return will be made a few days later,” he explained.

“All people who will benefit from aid for return to Belgium from Morocco must imperatively contribute to the cost of the operation as was the case for all return aid,” Goffin emphasized.

The Moroccan government has been helping several countries to repatriate their stranded tourists back home.

Various governments organized special repatriation flights for tourists to return to their countries between March 16 and March 22.

The government allowed one last repatriation flight for stranded Americans, which departed on April 10.