Morocco Confirms 227 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 2,251

The figures represent the highest number of new cases in a 24 hour period since the start of the outbreak.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health announced this morning that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has jumped to 2,251.

The statistics represent a leap of 227 cases positive diagnoses since 6pm on April 15, the highest number of new cases Morocco has seen in 24 hours since the outbreak of the pandemic in the North African country.

One patient died from COVID-19 related complications during the night, bringing the total number of fatalities to 128, representing a downtrend in the daily death toll.

As of today, 247 diagnosed patients have recovered from the virus and the number continues to rise.

Moroccan health authorities have tested over 10,000 suspected COVID-19 cases, with 9,182 testing negative for the virus.

In-line with the World Health Organization |(WHO) recommendations, Morocco is committed to early testing and continues to test as many suspected cases as possible to help eliminate the spread of the virus in the North African country.

With latest statistics, Morocco has overtaken Algeria where the government currently reports 2,160 cases. Egypt still has the highest number of cases in North Africa with 2,505, according to the African Center for Disease Control (CDC).

North Africa remains the hardest hit region on the continent with a total of 7,524 cases. In total, 17,247 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Africa.