Morocco Recommends Children Keep Getting Vaccines During COVID-19

The ministry warned parents any delay in vaccination would pose a threat to the safety of their children.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health in Morocco has recommended the routine immunization of children continue during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Any delay in vaccination can increase the risk of contracting preventable diseases,” the ministry announced on Thursday, April 16.

In a statement, the ministry informed the public, especially parents and guardians, that despite the COVID-19 crisis, health centers and private clinics across Morocco will continue to give vaccines to children.

The health ministry sees immunization a priority for the prevention of communicable diseases.

The ministry warned even a short delay in the regular vaccination schedule could increase the risk of contracting vaccine-preventable diseases, calling on “parents and guardians of children and infants to respect vaccination dates according to the vaccination calendar.”

Vaccines prevent such serious diseases as measles, diphtheria, hepatitis B, polio, meningitis, etc.

The statement comes amid concerns from parents due to the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Morocco reported a marked rise in COVID-19 cases in the last few days.

Thursday, April 16, marked the highest number of new cases in one day, more than double the previous daily high. The ministry announced 259 cases between 6 p.m. on April 15 and 6 p.m. on April 17.

With 245 new cases this morning, Friday may mark the new daily high in the number of cases.

With the new numbers, Morocco has a total of 2,528 COVID-19 cases today. A total of 273 people have recovered in Morocco since the outbreak began on March 2.

The total number of deaths has reached 133.