Morocco Reports 135 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Stands at 2,820

The continuous increase in new cases pushed the government to extend the state of emergency in Morocco until May 20.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 135 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,820 as of 10 a.m. on April 19.

The ministry also confirmed one fatality. The death toll stands at 138, while the number of recoveries reached 322 after eight new patients recovered from the virus.

The ministry announced that the number of suspected cases who tested negative since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Morocco has reached 11,369.

Casablanca-Settat has the majority of cases (779), followed by Marrakech-Safi (720) and Fez-Meknes (401).

Tangier-Tetouan- Al Hoceima has 312 cases, while Rabat-Sale-Kenitra has 268.

The Oriental region has 148 cases, followed by Daraa-Tafilalt (83), Souss-Massa (44), and Beni Mellal-Khenifra (58).

The southern Guelmim-Oued Noun (1 case), Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra (4 cases), and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (2 cases) regions maintain the lowest confirmed case figures in the country.

The increase of COVID-19 cases in Morocco compelled the government to extend the state of emergency for another month.

Initially, the government imposed a lockdown from March 20, effective until April 20.

However, a government council convened on April 18 to extend the state of emergency to May 20.

The government explained that the same measures of the initial lockdown period should be respected.

Morocco closed mosques, hammams, restaurants, and suspended flagship festivals and events due to COVID-19 last month as part of the efforts seeking to contain the pandemic.

The extension of the state of emergency means that Moroccans will stay home and practice social distancing for the majority of Ramadan, set to begin in Morocco on April 25 and end on May 24.