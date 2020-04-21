The education minister stressed that communications regarding Morocco’s education management will be routed through official channels.

Rabat – Morocco’s minister of national education, vocational training, higher education, and scientific research, Said Amzazi, categorically denied the veracity of a video posted on social media announcing “the success of all students.”

Amzazi seized the opportunity to declare that the ministry is seeking ways to resolve the challenge of final examinations to ensure the smooth continuity of the school year.

The minister added that decisions relating to education management will be announced in due time through institutional communication channels.

In late March, the ministry denied the authenticity of another misleading video related to education which falsely claimed that the current school year would not be counted.

Moroccans students started taking distance classes following the government’s March 14 decision to suspend in-person courses.

As an alternative, the education ministry has put in place an education platform enabling students to follow virtual classes on the “Tilmid Tice” website.

Morocco’s telecommunications operators have decided to offer students free internet access to websites hosting online classes. Courses are also broadcast on national channels.

The decision to suspend face-to-face classes came early, with the detection of the seventh case in the country.