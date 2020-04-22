WHO, COVID-19 Fight Campaign Collaborators Allegedly Victims of Hackings

Anonymous sources posted nearly 25,000 email addresses and their pass codes, according to international news reports.

Rabat – The alleged April 21 hack of UN health organization employees’ email addresses has left internet users and WHO critics curious to learn more.

Hackers allegedly breached nearly 25, 000 email addresses belonging to employees at the World Health Organization and the Gates Foundation as well as other health institutes working to fight against COVID-19.

US-based non-governmental intelligence group SITE posted a report on April 21, stating that a far-right community had distributed lists of alleged emails and the pass codes of leading public health organizations and WHO.

The group was unable to verify the authenticity of the emails but said that the majority of the hacked email addresses and passwords are from the National Health Institute (NIH), with “9,938 found on lists online.”

The list of hacked emails and passwords allegedly includes some from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The World Bank, and WHO addresses and Passwords.

The list of targeted institutions also includes Chinese research center, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and the Gates Foundation.

The Gates Foundation , explained that they are “monitoring the situation in line with our data security practices” but did not confirm whether the reports of hacking are true,

The foundation explained that it has not yet noticed any “indication of a data breach at the foundation.”

Bloomberg reported that the WHO security team has been witnessing an increase of hacking attempts since mid-March.

The news outlet quoted WHO chief information officer Bernardo Mariano who saidWHO has not been hacked, but employees’ passwords were leaked through websites.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is among the officials targeted by hackers.

The cyber-attacks target the important officials who have been working with a task force related to COVID-19, he explained.

They “are looking for the highest targets — the key officials involved with the Covid-19 work,” Mariano said.

The Washington Post quoted cybersecurity expert Robert Potter who said he was able to verify that the “WHO email address and passwords were real.”

Potter claimed that he could secure access into the “WHO computer systems using email addresses and passwords posted on the Internet.”

WHO has been the target of heavy criticism for “slow” responses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, US President Donald Trump ordered his government to suspend funds to WHO.

WHO failed in its “basic duty” and boosted “China’s “disinformation” about the pandemic which caused a wider outbreak of COVID-19,” Trump claimed

In response, UN chief Antonio Guterres slammed Trump, telling him that it is not the right time to cut funds as it is time to show solidarity instead of blame.

“Now is the time for unity and for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences,” Guterres said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 2,565,059.

International governments have also reported 177,496 deaths, and 686,634 recoveries. The pandemic is rapidly spreading across the world, with states intensifying measures to at least contain the virus.

No effective vaccines or cures for the virus have been identified, leaving people across the world uncertain as to when they will be able to return to their normal lives