Moroccan markets have witnessed an increased demand on essential food products in the first days of Ramadan, but the supply can still cover citizens’ needs.

Rabat – Sea fishing activity continues normally to maintain the regular supply of fish to Moroccan markets, Morocco’s Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries announced on Tuesday, April 28.

“The current period should experience a larger offer [in Moroccan markets] thanks to a surge in fishing activities,” said a statement from the ministry.

Fishing activity in the first quarter of 2020 exceeded the numbers recorded during the same period in 2019, despite the bad weather conditions, the statement revealed.

Moroccan fishing boats have been averaging approximately 1,900 tons of fish per day since the beginning of March. The quantity is sufficient for the demand of Moroccan citizens, the ministry assured.

The steady supply of fish to Moroccan markets will keep the prices stable throughout the holy month of Ramadan, which started on April 25, added the document.

The supply to wholesale markets has also recorded a quantity increase of 25% during the first quarter of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. On average, 500 tons are distributed daily to wholesale markets.

The ministry has taken all the necessary measures to ensure a continuity in supply, in accordance with safety standards implemented specifically to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement continued.

The statement is the latest in a series of updates authorities shared to assure citizens about the availability of all essential food products in Moroccan markets throughout the month of Ramadan.

On April 27, Morocco’s Interministerial Committee for Monitoring Supply, Prices, and Quality Control Operations said that the supply to Moroccan markets can cover the estimated needs of citizens for the coming months and prices remain stable.

The committee also recorded an increased demand of essential food products in the first two days of Ramadan. The demand, however, did not reach the level recorded during the same period in 2019.