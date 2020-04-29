Morocco’s Head of Government Confirms Stability of Moroccan Markets

Moroccan markets have witnessed an increased demand for both essential food products and protective medical gear.

Rabat – Morocco’s Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani visited the headquarters of the Ministry of Industry to observe the operations in the five units monitoring the situation of Moroccan markets.

El Othmani made the visit on Tuesday, April 28, to ensure the continued supply of essential goods to Moroccan markets and the production of medical gear can still cover the national demand.

The monitoring units closely follow the supply of goods to Moroccan markets, the prices of essential food products, and the production and distribution of medical gear including face masks, shoe covers, and hazmat suits.

The units also monitor working conditions in Moroccan production units to ensure the safety of employees and avoid potential COVID-19 outbreaks within the factories.

During his visit, El Othmani commended the units’ operations and stressed that the government is relentlessly working to ensure abundance and appropriate distribution of essential products to Moroccan markets.

The visit comes after Moroccan markets witnessed an increased demand for essential food products in the first days of the Islamic month of Ramadan, which started on April 25.

Despite the growing demand, the supply to Moroccan markets remains sufficient and prices are stable, assured the Ministry of Agriculture on Wednesday, April 29.

According to the ministry, the markets are well supplied with cereals, vegetables, and animal products, such as milk, butter, and meat.

Several products recorded a decrease in prices compared to the 2019 Ramadan. Prices of tomatoes and onions dropped by 20-30%, lentils’ prices went down by 20%, prices of beef and mutton decreased by 6%, and the prices of chicken are 25% lower than 2019.

The prices of dates, a staple of Ramadan meals, remain stable, ranging between MAD 20 ($2) and MAD 35 ($3.5) per kilogram, said the ministry.

Chickpeas and beans have also recorded no change in prices between 2020 Ramadan and the same period in 2019.