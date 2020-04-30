Morocco Investigates Murder of 3 Children, Mother’s Suspected Suicide

The mother, who is suffering from critical wounds to her wrist and stomach, is now in the emergency room.

Rabat – Moroccan police are investigating a triple murder and possible suicide in the city of Casablanca after discovering the bodies of three children stabbed to death.

On April 30, police found the bodies of the children aged 3, 7, and 9 at a house in Hay El Hassani in Casablanca.

The children’s wrists were stabbed with a sharp item, the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said the same day.

A DGSN statement said that security services also found the children’s mother, who is now in a coma, with stab wounds on her wrist and stomach from the same weapon used to kill the children.

“She left a dangerous letter in which she expressed her desire to commit suicide for family problems.”

The DGSN said its personnel seized medical pills at the crime scene that were used to drug the children before their murder.

Police opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the case.

Security services are also investigating the woman’s husband.

The DGSN submitted the letter they found to experts for investigation as well as conversations between the mother and her family that were recorded on electronic devices.

Police handled 639,116 criminal cases last year and arrested 644,025 people, including 43,008 women and 23,746 minors, the DGSN said in its 2019 annual report.

The DGSN said that fatal assaults decreased by 11.2%, indecents of assault by 10.2%, theft by 3.4%, armed robbery by 21%, and vehicle theft by 7.8%.