Morocco Records 182 COVID-19 Recoveries, Highest in 24 Hours

Today marks the highest number of recoveries in one day since the outbreak of the virus in Morocco.

Rabat – During a press briefing at 4 p.m. on May 3, the Director of Epidemiology at the Moroccan Ministry of Health, Mohamed Lyoubi, confirmed 182 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the virus in 24 hours.

The figure represents the highest number of recoveries in 24 hours since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Morocco. The total number of recoveries stands at 1,438 to date.

The health ministry reported 174 new cases of the virus since yesterday’s 4 p.m conference, bringing total cases to 4,903.

Since March 2, approximately 37,200 suspected cases tested negative for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the country’s death toll stands at 174, with one death reported in the past 24 hours.

Dakhla-Oued Edahab and Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra have zero COVID-19 cases as all patients in the two southern regions have recovered from the virus.

The ministry detected most of the new cases in the Casablanca-Settat, Marrakech-Safi, Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra regions.