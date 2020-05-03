Morocco Records 182 COVID-19 Recoveries, Highest in 24 Hours

Today marks the highest number of recoveries in one day since the outbreak of the virus in Morocco.
Rabat – During a press briefing at 4 p.m. on May 3, the Director of Epidemiology at the Moroccan Ministry of Health, Mohamed Lyoubi, confirmed 182 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the virus in 24 hours.
The figure represents the highest number of recoveries in 24 hours since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Morocco. The total number of recoveries stands at 1,438 to date.
The health ministry reported 174 new cases of the virus since yesterday’s 4 p.m conference, bringing total cases to 4,903.
Since March 2, approximately 37,200 suspected cases tested negative for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the country’s death toll stands at 174, with one death reported in the past 24 hours.
Dakhla-Oued Edahab and Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra have zero COVID-19 cases as all patients in the two southern regions have recovered from the virus.
The ministry detected most of the new cases in the Casablanca-Settat, Marrakech-Safi, Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra regions.