Morocco Allocates Millions to Help Farmers in Drought-Affected Regions

The Ministry of Agriculture announced plans in March to assist farmers and lands affected by drought.

Rabat – The Mutual Moroccan Agricultural Insurance Company (MAMDA) has allocated MAD 200 million ($20.2 million) in favor of farmers affected by drought in Marrakech-Safi’s Rehamna region.

The regional directorate of the Ministry of Agriculture in the Rehamna region said the process of extracting subsidies for more than 10,000 farmers linked by multi-risk insurance contracts with mutual support has commenced in several regions affected by drought during the 2019-2020 agricultural season.

The regional director of the Ministry of Agriculture in the region, Abdel Aziz Ait Ambirik, confirmed that “the area secured in the region is estimated at 247,000 and 480 hectares, for the benefit of thousands of beneficiaries with a financial aid of approximately MAD 200 million.”

“The agricultural season was characterized by difficult climate conditions, which affected the grain product,” he added.

Ait Ambirik explained that the launch of the compensation process was due to the “difficult circumstance experienced by the farmers due to drought and the consequences of the coronavirus.”

The government announced that the recent rainfalls in March and mid-April helped the agricultural season and increased dam fill rates up to 49.7%.

Some regions in southern and central Morocco, however, are still suffering the effects of drought due to their geographic location.

On March 26, Morocco’s Ministry of Agriculture announced its decision to compensate farmers in the areas that experienced unfavorable climate conditions due to lack of rainfall during the winter season.

The ministry and MAMDA announced that they launched joint expertise operations at the beginning of March to detect the areas most affected by lack of rainfall.