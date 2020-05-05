Massive Fire Engulfs UAE Residential Skyscraper 

The Abbco Tower in the city of Sharjah caught fire, sending at least seven injured residents to the hospital.

Rabat – A massive fire engulfed the Abbco Tower in Sharjah, one of the largest cities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The 48-story residential skyscraper went up in flames at approximately 9 p.m. local time on Tuesday night, igniting from the 10th floor, blazing upward, and sending debris falling to the street below.

Firefighters and first responders quickly took to the scene to control the disaster after receiving a report from the local police department. Responders reportedly used drones to scan for people trapped inside the building.

At least seven of the building’s residents were injured and sent to the hospital. No casualties have yet been reported.

Authorities have not confirmed an official cause of the fire, but many observers are expressing concern over the number UAE high-rises caught ablaze in recent years.

Building and safety experts attribute the fires to a lack of strict safety standards surrounding the material used for the buildings’ sidings, called aluminum composite panel cladding.

In an interview with Gulf News, the Sharjah police stated that they have already contacted the building owner in order to arrange accommodations for residents displaced by the fire.

Fallen debris caused damage to multiple cars on the street below and residents in nearby buildings were evacuated for their safety.