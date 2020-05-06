Moroccan Police Use DGSN Tracking App for 426,072 Control Operations

The DGSN launched the mobile app to allow police to track the movements of Moroccan citizens and residents amid the state of emergency.

Rabat – Police have carried out a total of 424,072 security control operations using the recently launched tracking application as part of the nationwide program to ensure a successful state of emergency.

Approximately 4,718 police officers carried out the operations in Rabat, Sale, Temara, Casablanca, Fez, and Tangier where the application has been gradually adopted, said a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

The DGSN said that the country will generalize the usage of the application to cover the whole nation.

The DGSN explained that it made the mobile applications available to its staff working at road control points.

The app A team, composed of engineers and technicians at the DGSN, developed the application to digitize the operations of security control and to avoid the “improper use exceptional movement permits” and to ensure the “proper implementation of health emergency measures to deal with the spread of COVID-19).”

At the regional level, the application recorded 234,937 security operations at road points, while in Teamra (near Rabat) police carried out 31,510 control operations

Police also carried out operations in Sale (35,974 operations), Casablanca (64,528), Marrakech (57,480) Fez (1,617) and Tangier 53 operations.

The DGSN concluded its statement, emphasizing that it will continue the generalization of the application in all the checkpoints in Moroccan cities, for an “appropriate and rigorous implementation of the state of health emergency, as well as to reinforce security” and to preserve safety of citizens.

DGSN launched the mobile application in April. The app tracks movement when an individual passes through a police checkpoint and presents their travel permit showing their ID number.

The police scan the permit to monitor the individual’s trajectory and ensure they are travelling to their residence or place of work. During lockdown, citizens are also allowed to go outside for groceries but the government asked residents and citizens to avoid crowds.

The country imposed lockdown on March 20. The confinement will continue until May 20 after Morocco extended the period to another month.

The measure comes to contain the spread of COVID-19, which has killed 182 people in Morocco so far. The number of people who have contracted COVID-19 reached 5,382 today.