Morocco Reports 123 COVID-19 Recoveries, 113 New Cases

The number of recoveries has been steadily increasing.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health today confirmed 113 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of people in Morocco who have contracted the novel coronavirus reached 5,661 as of 10 a.m. on May 8.

The ministry reported 123 new recoveries since yesterday’s 4 p.m. update, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 2,302.

The ministry also reported two new fatalities, with the death toll reaching 185 today.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Morocco, the ministry confirmed 52,931 suspected cases of COVID-19 have tested negative for the virus.

The majority of the cases are in the Casablanca-Settat (27.22%) and Marrakech-Safi (20.17%) regions.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region has 14.80% of the cases; Fez-Meknes (12.75%) and Draa-Tafilalet (9.84%) regions also have relatively high case figures, followed by the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (8.46%) and Oriental (3.09%) regions.

Beni Mellal-Khenifra has 1.73% of the total cases, Souss-Massa 1.08%, and Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.76%). The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.07%) and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.04%) have not recorded any new cases since early April and remain the least affected areas in the country.

The Moroccan government continues to emphasize the importance of lockdown, good hygiene, and observing preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus, including wearing masks in public.

Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani on May 7 stressed the situation remains under control. He also thanked all health professionals for their support and selflessness through their commitment in the nationwide campaign to fight the pandemic.

El Othmani said the quick response and strict measures helped Morocco avoid a scenario with 200 COVID-19 deaths per day. The government chief said Moroccans should be proud of the national efforts to fight the pandemic and called for more patience. Morocco’s state of emergency is set to continue until May 20.

The country also increased the number of tests it is conducting to control the spread of the virus. Since Monday, May 4, Morocco has performed over 3,000 COVID-19 tests per day.