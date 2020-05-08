Newcastle, Aston Villa Want to Sign Striker Abderrazzak Hamdallah

Footballers must have played 75% of the matches with their national team in the last three years in order to gain a transfer to the Premier League.

Rabat – The distinguished performances of Moroccan professional football player Abderrazzak Hamdallah with Saudi club Al-Nassr have caught the interest of British clubs Newcastle United and Aston Villa, according to Foot Mercato.

As a striker, Hamdallah has built an accomplished reputation engraved his name in the arena of the world’s top goalscorers with Al-Nassr.

With 57 goals in 38 matches, Hamdallah was the top scorer in the world in 2019, surpassing Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski (54 goals) and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi (50 goals).

The 29-year-old player’s contract with the Saudi club ends June 2022 and has a release clause of €18 million.

However, players cannot transfer into the English Premier League unless they have played 75% of their national team’s matches during the last three years. The Moroccan goal machine does not meet the condition.

Foot Mercato reported that both clubs are seeking ways to resolve the problem.

Although the striker maintains strong football skills, he only played with the Moroccan national football team a few times.

Hamdallah’s absence from the national team is allegedly due to disagreements with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF).

Due to play with the Atlas Lions in last year’s Africa Cup of Nations (CAN), Hamdallah walked out of the squad at the last minute, surprising fans. While Morocco’s football governing body FRMF reported an injury as the cause of his early departure, Hamdallah responded that he left because of a toxic environment.

On November 11, 2019, the Safi native announced his international retirement after the new coach of Morocco’s national team, Vahid Halilhodzic, did not call him up to join the team for two friendly games.