Morocco Investigates Moroccan Honorary Consul for Firearms Possession

Rabat – Moroccan police opened an investigation into a Moroccan national serving as an honorary consul in an unidentified foreign country for his possession of several firearms.

The National Division of the Judicial Police opened a judicial search after receiving data that confirmed the 52-year-old Moroccan citizen possesses a set of arms consisting of three pistols and parts of a hunting rifle.

Forces at the Casablanca security units received the data on the firearms possession, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) has said.

The DGSN did not provide further detail about the man’s identity.

Search operations at the house of the honorary consul enabled police to seize three shotguns and a fist for a hunting rifle as well as a group of cartridges.

Based on preliminary information, police suspect the seized firearms belonged “to the father of the person who had previously worked in the army, who has the necessary legal licenses to possess the hunting rifle whose parts were seized.”

The DGSN statement added that the honorary consul will be subject to a judicial investigation under the supervision of the competent public prosecutor, pending the results of technical expertise to determine the firearms’ origins and the reasons for their possession.

The right to possess a private gun in Morocco is not guaranteed under Moroccan law. The gun license is limited to hunting rifles.