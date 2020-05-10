Casablanca Police Seize 3.5 Tons of Cannabis Resin, Arrest Traffickers

Police arrested two suspects involved in the case, including a woman, who each have criminal records for drug trafficking.

Rabat – Moroccan police seized 3.5 tons of cannabis resin onboard a truck at the Tit Mellil motorway toll station near the city of Casablanca today, May 10.

Police arrested the driver of the truck and a female passenger for her alleged involvement in the case. Both suspects have criminal records for drug trafficking, said a statement from the General Directorate of National Security.

The statement added that the truck came from a city in northern Morocco.

Police seized 106 drug packages with a total weight of 3.5 tons carefully concealed in a cargo of fodder products.

#مكافحة_ترويج_المخدرات

حجز ثلاثة أطنان ونصف من مخدر الشيرا على متن شاحنة لنقل البضائع، في عملية مشتركة بين الشرطة القضائية بالدار البيضاء ومصالح المديرية العامة لمراقبة التراب الوطني. pic.twitter.com/WuBFt6oqke — DGSN MAROC (@DGSN_MAROC) May 10, 2020

The suspects remain in custody for further investigation and to enable police to arrest possible accomplices involved in the case.

The operation is part of Morocco’s security crackdowns on drug trafficking and follows a recent raid against three drug trafficking suspects at the same Tit Mellil toll station.

On May 4, police seized 7.2 tons of cannabis resin from a truck bearing false license plates at the station. The individuals involved in the trafficking operation abandoned the truck, which contained 220 bundles of drugs.

Search operations and investigations, however, led to the arrest of the suspects.

According to the DGSN’s 2019 report, security services seized a total of 179,657 tons of cannabis and its derivatives. Police also seized large quantities of hard drugs in 2019, including 542,455 kilograms of cocaine, 7,196 kilograms of heroin, and 1,407,451 psychotropic tablets.