Tunisia Repatriates 157 Stranded Citizens From Morocco

Tunisia has also repatriated its citizens from Italy, Germany, and Saudi Arabia.

Rabat – A plane from Morocco landed on Sunday, May 10, at Habib Bourguiba Airport in Tunisia with 157 repatriated Tunisians on board.

The Tunisian press agency (TAP) indicated the passengers flew on a ‘Nouvelair’ plane, citing official sources.

This is not the first repatriation operation for Tunisia, according to TAP.

The same airport has received 114 repatriated citizens from Milan, Italy, 106 from Hamburg, Germany, and 264 from Saudi Arabia in just the last week.

Morocco has facilitated the return of multiple nationalities stuck within its borders in the almost two months since it suspended all flights into and out of the country, shut down maritime links with Europe, and closed its land borders.

The successful operations contrast with how Morocco has thus far not repatriated Moroccans stuck abroad who wish to come home.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita said on April 23 that “repatriation should take place in the best conditions, without causing risk to the country or to the repatriated citizens.”

A repatriation operation requires rigorous planning, based on meticulous criteria, and coordination with several government departments, he added.

For Moroccans whose visas have expired, Moroccan diplomatic missions have negotiated exceptional juridic measures. Morocco has also increased the limit on currency conversion for Moroccans stranded abroad to MAD 20,000 ($2,000).

In addition, Moroccan embassies around the world are managing resources to assess the circumstances of and support stranded Moroccans, as well as Moroccans who reside abroad.

As stranded Moroccans spend an unprecedented Ramadan away from home due to the pandemic, the Moroccan embassy has also donated over 50 iftar meals to Moroccan students in Ankara to help them cope with the difficulty of isolation from their families.

However, the government is facing harsh criticism for its delay in facilitating the return of stranded Moroccans.

With the #bring_us_home campaign, Moroccans are pleading for the government to expedite the repatriation process: “Morocco forgot about us, but we did not. Bring us home, please.”

