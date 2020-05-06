The Moroccan Embassy in Turkey Supports MREs During Ramadan

Moroccan embassies around the world are boosting their capacities to serve Moroccan diaspora.

Rabat – The Moroccan Embassy in Ankara, Turkey has mobilized its resources to give donations to Moroccan families stranded in the Turkish capital amid the global pandemic.

The embassy indicated in a press release that the initiative perpetuates the values of mutual aid and the traditions of the generous Moroccan people.

The diplomatic representation has offered food products to 22 Moroccan families inAnkara who are facing financial difficulties during the holy month of Ramadan due to the lockdown.

In addition to that, the group of Arab ambassadors’ wives in Turkey, in collaboration with the Humanitarian Aid Authority, have donated 100 food baskets to families around Ankara and its suburbs.

The Humanitarian Aid Authority is a consultative member of the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations and of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation.

As stranded Moroccans spend an unprecedented Ramadan due to the pandemic, the Moroccan embassy has also donated over 50 Iftar meals to Moroccan students in Ankara in order to help them cope with the difficulty of isolation from their families.

The Moroccan Embassy in Ankara took early measures to support stranded Moroccans by establishing a support unit in mid-March for members of the Moroccan community in Turkey.

The embassy gave numbers Moroccans can call for help.

The Moroccan Embassy in Ankara can be reached at: +90 537 261 05 90 or +90 555 037 27 43.

During service hours, Morocco’s Consulate General of Istanbul can be reached at :+90 212 258 15 98 or +90 212 258 15 97.

After service hours, Moroccans can call +90 535 206 77 35 to reach the consulate.