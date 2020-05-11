Dakhla Police Arrest 2 for Possession of Drugs, Official Stamps

The police also seized car registration cards and driver’s licenses from questionable sources.

Rabat – Judicial police in Morocco’s southern coastal city of Dakhla arrested on May 9 two suspects for their alleged involvement in the possession of drugs, including psychotropic tablets and kif (a form of cannabis).

The two suspects, aged 31 and 33, have criminal records, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said.

The suspects were also in possession of stamps of public administrations and private companies as well as car registration cards and driver’s licenses from questionable sources.

The defendants will also face charges of violating the state of emergency.

Police caught the suspects red-handed in a car at the Playa Khira beach, south of the city.

During a search operation, police seized an administrative stamp belonging to a car registration center, as well as six psychotropic tablets and an unidentified quantity of kif.

Police also seized six car registration cards and three driving licenses.

Another search operation at the home of one of the defendants enabled police to seize two more stamps belonging to two public administrations, in addition to 32 registration cards, 23 temporary vehicle registration cards, 16 expired driving licenses, 13 old models of driving licenses, 47 records of transfer of ownership of vehicles, and 11 seals of private companies.

Police transferred the seized items to technical experts to determine their origin and the conditions of their acquisition.

Police put the suspects in custody for further investigation to determine the circumstances of the case and to arrest all possible accomplices involved in the activity.