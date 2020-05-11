Military Source: COVID-19 ‘Under Control’ Within Morocco’s Armed Forces

The source said that the situation of COVID-19 cases in the military is under control and infection rates are normal compared to the national average.

Rabat – A military source has refuted allegations about the worrying number of military personnel affected by COVID-19 pandemic within the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) units and considered sensational media reports to be “baseless.”

The clarification comes after a number of news outlets reported defamatory information about a surge in COVID-19 cases among military ranks.

The same source reassured that the COVID-19 situation within the FAR is “under control” and the percentage of infections of military personnel and their families are “completely normal” and in line with the national average.

As part of the nationwide measures to contain the virus, the same source specified that the FAR corps are rigorously adhering to the measures, adding that a medical and social follow-up procedure occurs at several levels.

The news of a COVID-19 outbreak in the FAR was first reported on Tuesday, May 5, after the confirmation of 130 COVID-19 cases among the Moroccan Royal Guard’s military base in Rabat.

Sources had said that the contamination occurred after officials granted leave permissions to a few officers in the Royal Guard’s ranks, allowing them to visit their families in Rabat and Sale.

The patients are receiving treatment at the Mohammed V Military Hospital in Rabat. Their families have been screened, and some were put in quarantine in the Moulay Abdellah Hospital in Sale. Others are undergoing quarantine in Rabat and Temara.

The outbreak of COVID-19 among Royal Guard elements led to the firing of the divisional general of the Moroccan Royal Guard, Mimoun Mansouri.

King Mohammed VI appointed, in turn, General Abdelaziz Chater as the new commander of the Royal Guard.