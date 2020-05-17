COVID-19 Morocco Confirms 173 New Recoveries, No Deaths

Rabat – The Ministry of Health in Morocco has confirmed 173 new recoveries and no new deaths related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 3,660 and leaving the death toll at 192.

Morocco boasts a 53.3% recovery rate, according to Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Health Mohamed Lyoubi, and records a fatality rate of 2.8%.

With 129 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, total cases in the country stand at 6,870 as of 4 p.m. on May 17.

The Moroccan health ministry recorded most of the new cases in the Casablanca-Settat region, specifically in the city of Casablanca (99 cases), where new hotspots emerged.

Lyoubi said the Casablanca-Settat region holds the majority of cases in Morocco (30%). The health expert expressed hope that the ministry can control the hotposts emerging in the region and other potential regional epicenters.

Laboratories throughout Morocco reported 4,824 negative COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and the total number of negative tests has reached 83,087 to date.