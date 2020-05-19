HCP: 18% of Moroccan Students Do Not Follow Remote Lessons

Moroccan families found themselves forced to adapt to the requirements of distance education, including equipping students with internet access and electronic devices.

Rabat – The Moroccan High Commission for Planning (HCP) released a study demonstrating how Moroccan families have responded to remote study during the lockdown, reporting that 18% of students do not follow remote lessons.

The research also sheds light on how Moroccan students are responding to remote studies, including a comparison between urban and rural areas.

HCP’s assessment revealed that 36% of Moroccan families have children who study in primary school, while 20% have children in junior high school, 12% in high school, and 8% pursuing higher education.

Forty-eight percent of families with children enrolled in the primary school regularly follow remote lessons using the various digital platforms that the ministry of education created, while 51% follow lessons at the junior high school level, 69% at the high school level, and 56% at the level of higher education, the study found.

In contrast, children in 18% of families do not follow the lessons at all, with a higher percentage regarding online studies in rural areas (29%) compared to urban areas (13%).

According to HCP, the inability to access education channels and platforms is the main reason these students do not follow remote lessons. This applies to 51% of the families with children in primary school, 48% of those with children in junior high school, 49% of families with children in high school, and 29% of those with children pursuing higher education.

Other reported reasons include a lack of interest and a lack of help from parents or family members to access lessons.

Social networks are the most commonly used platforms for following remote lessons in Morocco, with 40% of primary school students using this method, as well as 44% of junior high students and 46% of high school students.

The national television channels come second with 39% of primary school students using this means, and 29% for junior high school.

The study mentioned that on March 16, the education ministry made a series of lessons and educational content available via the website “Telmid TICE” and four different television channels. On April 2, the Moroccan Ministry of Education announced that the website for remote classes had reached 600,000 users per day since its launch.

The study reported a “medium” level of satisfaction regarding remote learning among seven families out of ten for the three first levels of education. For those with students pursuing higher education, the “medium” satisfaction level was lower, at 59%.