In the last few days, Morocco carried out 10,000 COVID-19 tests.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 27 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing total cases to 7,433 as of 4 p.m. on May 24.

The ministry also reported 65 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, and the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients has reached 4,703.

Deaths related to COVID-19 stand at 199 with one new fatality reported today.

Approximately 135,449 suspected cases tested negative for COVID-19 since the pandemic emerged in Morocco on March 2.

According to the Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Health, Mohamed Lyoubi, the Casablanca-Settat region has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country and hosts 32.24% of the national total.

The Marrakech-Safi region is the second hardest-hit, with 18% of Morocco’s total cases, followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (13.64%), Fez-Meknes (13.35%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.26%), and Draa-Tafilalet (7.89%).

The other regions have kept the same ranking of COVID-19 case counts, Lyoubi said.

Active COVID-19 cases currently stand at 2,531, with recovered patients far exceeding those currently under treatment. Morocco continues to maintain a 2.7% fatality rate, and the one fatality recorded in the last 24 hours was due to the patient’s pre-existing chronic illnesses, Lyoubi added.

The health official said Moroccan laboratories carried out more than 9,000 tests for the virus in the last 24 hours. After launching a mass testing campaign, Morocco carried out 10,000 tests in the past few days to detect new cases.

Lyoubi concluded his message by stating that the health ministry will go back to its pre-Ramadan schedule to announce daily COVID-19 updates. The ministry will offer updates at 10 a.m. on its website (www.covidmaroc.ma) and issue the second update of the day during a televised press conference at 6 p.m.

Lyoubi also expressed his best wishes to Moroccans for Eid al-Fitr and expressed condolences to those who lost loved ones due to the virus.